US Open Cup Miami Cincinnati Soccer

Associated Press

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates after a game-tying goal in the 90th minute from teammate Leonardo Campana, not pictured, during the second half of a U.S. Open Cup semifinal match against FC Cincinnati, Wednesday, in Cincinnati.

 

 Joshua A. Bickel

CINCINNATI — Lionel Messi had two assists and converted a penalty kick as Inter Miami rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat MLS-leading Cincinnati 5-4 in penalties in a U.S. Open Cup semifinal on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati jumped to a 2-0 lead before Messi set up a pair of goals by Leonardo Campana, tying the game at 2. Miami moved ahead when Josef Martínez scored three minutes into the first extra period, but Cincinnati tied the game at 3 when Yuya Kubo scored in the 114th minute, forcing penalty kicks.

