WCup Argentina Croatia Soccer

Associated Press

Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates defeating Croatia 3-0 in a World Cup semifinal soccer match on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Messi will try to capture the trophy that has eluded him in Sunday’s final against France.

 

 Natacha Pisarenko

DOHA, Qatar — As Lionel Messi approaches his second and likely last World Cup final, the stakes could hardly be higher.

The same goes for Argentina after more than 30 years of disappointment since it last won soccer’s ultimate prize.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.