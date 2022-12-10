APTOPIX WCup Netherlands Argentina Soccer

Associated Press

Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates defeating the Netherlands 4-2 on PKs in the World Cup quarterfinals on Friday at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. 

 

 Ricardo Mazalan

LUSAIL, Qatar — It started with Lionel Messi delivering another soccer clinic. It ended with the Argentina superstar sporting a bloodied top lip, shouting abuse to opponents and even blasting the referee.

And of course there were goals, too, for one of the greats of the game whose bid to win the World Cup for the first time is still on track.

