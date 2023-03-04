 Skip to main content
College Sports | CalHOPE Award Winners

Merren wins CalHOPE Award

Quartz Hill grad overcomes grief to play volleyball for CSUN

CalHOPE Courage Award

CSU Northridge via AP

This photo provided by Cal State Northridge shows Nathan Merren in action during the Matadors’ home opener against Cal Lutheran on Jan. 13. Merren was one of the February recipients of the CalHOPE Courage Award.

Nathan Merren’s college volleyball career had already been delayed two seasons due to circumstances out of his control when a family tragedy nearly ended his playing days before they even began. But with some encouraging words from his father, who also had dealt with the death of a loved one during college, he overcame depression, returned to the court and earned a starting spot.

Merren, who plays at Cal State Northridge, and Jordan Smith, who overcame panic attacks to shine as the starting goalie for the Cal State East Bay women’s soccer team, are the February recipients of the CalHOPE Courage Awards.

