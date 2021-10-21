LANCASTER – When the Antelope Valley College team plays to its full potential, it is a dangerously good team.
But when the Marauders, “get in our own heads,” according to outside hitter Maggie Rafferty, that’s when things can go south.
AVC had moments of mental lapses and visiting College of the Canyons took advantage as it defeated the Marauders in three sets, 25-18, 25-7, 25-22, Wednesday evening at Antelope Valley College.
“We made them look better than they really are. It just comes down to our mental toughness,” said Rafferty, who led her team with six kills. “As soon as we get in our own heads, it plummets. We lack mental toughness. When we’re focused and on the same page, we’re unstoppable. I thought we came in focused, and we knew it was going to be a tough game but not impossible.”
The Marauders (5-6, 2-4) came out on fire in the opening set and held a 14-10 lead. The Cougars responded by promptly winning eight consecutive points, three of those on mishandled balls off serves by Damani Harvey. During that span COC had three kills from Jacqueline Ibarra and two from Caitlin Liebe.
After taking that shot in the mouth from the Cougars (6-8, 4-1), the Marauders couldn’t respond as COC closed the set by winning the final 15 of 19 points.
“We came out strong and ready to play, but when we got up, we got too comfortable, too relaxed. It was only the first set and we didn’t to play through the whole match,” AVC’s Maria Larranaga said. “After the first (set) we stopped playing defense, and we stopped being disciplined. I know we could have beaten them.”
AVC’s confidence seemed to be deflated following the first set and entering the second. The Cougars held a slim 8-6 lead, but something happened to AVC which it couldn’t overcome. COC went on a 9-0 run as the Marauders couldn’t figure out the riddle of server Abby Sherman to take a commanding 17-6 lead.
The Marauders finally got a side out following a service error by Sherman, but after AVC hit a service error of its own, COC closed out the set by winning eight more consecutive points to earn a 2-0 lead in the match.
“We had a lot of unforced errors. There were just a lot of weird errors and we didn’t execute what we needed to,” AVC head coach Mark Cruz said. “It’s back to the drawing board. We’re heading in the right direction though. Just today, at times Mr. Hyde showed up too long.”
The Marauders showed plenty of resiliency and seemed reenergized in the third set. The third set saw neither team taking control and it was a back-and-forth affair. The Cougars grabbed a 2-point advantage near the end of the set.
COC led 19-16 before AVC rallied to trim the lead to 20-19, however, Mr. Hyde reared its ugly head as the Marauders, attempting to get back in the match, served up four consecutive service errors to help the Cougars solidify the victory.
“We just broke down. We didn’t work as a unit and we didn’t talk on the court. It came down to our serve and receive,” said AVC’s Vanessa Fletes. “In the end it looked like the girls wanted it, but it was too late, by the time everyone got on the same page.”
The Cougars had a balanced offensive attack led by Liebe who finished with a match-high 12 kills. Ibarra and Harvey finished with 10 and nine kills, respectively. Larranaga had five kills for the Marauders and Fletes added three. Alysa Hughbanks and Kassandra Tejeda each finished with two.
“In the second set there was a really strong serve coming at us and that server saw our confidence go down. Right then we got in our own heads and we let our emotions take over,” Larranaga said. “It’s really disappointing considering the fact that they didn’t do anything out of the ordinary. We let them get the best of us. They just wanted it more than we did.”
