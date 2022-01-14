No. 2 Gonzaga 110, BYU 84
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored 30 points on 13-of-14 shooting and No. 2 Gonzaga beat rival BYU to extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 61 games.
Andrew Nembhard had 22 points and 12 assists, and Julian Strawther added 20 points for Gonzaga (13-2, 2-0 West Coast), which shot 69% in the game and made 11 3-pointers. Chet Holmgren added 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
Alex Barcello scored 19 points to lead BYU (14-4, 2-1), which was the last WCC team to beat Gonzaga in February of 2020. The Zags have won 23 conference games in a row since, also the longest streak in the nation.
The Cougars shot just 43% but made 13 3-pointers.
With No. 1 Baylor losing to Texas Tech earlier this week, Gonzaga has a chance to reclaim first place on the AP Top 25 on Monday.
BYU jumped to an early 18-16 lead, but Gonzaga replied with a 15-4 run — 11 points by Nembhard — to take a 31-22 lead midway through a fast-paced first half.
After BYU’s Barcello hit a 3-pointer, Gonzaga went off on a 15-2 run to build a 46-27 lead.
Gonzaga withstood a late 3-point barrage by BYU to lead 61-49 at halftime. The Bulldogs shot 68% (23 of 34) in the first and made 10 of 15 from 3-point range. BYU wasn’t far behind, shooting 50% and also making 10 3-pointers in the first.
No. 6 Arizona 76, Colorado 55
TUCSON, Ariz. — Azoulas Tubelis and Justin Kier scored 14 points, and No. 6 Arizona overwhelmed Colorado in the second half for a 76-55 win Thursday night.
The Wildcats (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) dominated early, let the Buffaloes back in it and used a big run to start the second half to pull away. Arizona shot 51% and had 20 assists on 29 field goals to match its best start since 2015-16.
Colorado (11-4, 3-12) recovered from its slow start in the first half, but couldn’t bounce back from one in the second to remain winless in 11 all-time games at McKale Center. The Buffaloes had another rough shooting night from the perimeter, finishing 4 for 20 from 3. Colorado is shooting 28% from the arc the past six games.
Former Arizona signee K.J. Simpson led Colorado with 17 points.
Arizona had a bit of trouble with Washington’s zone defense in its first game back from a 16-day break, turning it over 21 times. The Wildcats made up for it in all other aspects on offense, shooting 55% while assisting on 28 of 33 field goals in the 95-79 win.
Arizona got off to a great start against Colorado, holding the Buffaloes without a field for nearly six minutes to start and forcing seven early turnovers while building a 15-point lead.
No. 13 Wisconsin 78, No. 16 Ohio State 68
MADISON, Wis. — Brad Davison scored 23 points and Wisconsin beat Ohio State for its sixth straight victory.
Tyler Wahl added 20 points, one point shy of his career high, for the Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten). Johnny Davis had 14 points and nine rebounds. Wisconsin was 10 of 23 from 3-point range.
E.J. Liddell scored 18 points for Ohio State (10-4, 4-2).
No. 19 Texas Tech 78, Oklahoma State 57
LUBBOCK, Texas — Kevin Obanor had 17 points and No. 19 Texas Tech backed up its consecutive wins over Top 10 teams with a victory over Oklahoma State in a makeup game.
Texas Tech (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) never trailed two nights after its 65-62 win at top-ranked Baylor that ended the nation’s longest winning streak at 21 games. The Red Raiders beat then-No. 6 Kansas in their previous home game last Saturday.
Bryce Thompson had 14 points for Oklahoma State (8-7, 1-3).
DePaul 96, No. 20 Seton Hall 92
CHICAGO — Jalen Terry scored 28 points, David Jones added 24 and DePaul beat No. 20 Seton Hall.
Javon Freeman-Liberty also scored 12 points for the Blue Demons (10-6, 1-5 Big East) in easily their biggest victory of the season. Freeman-Liberty, the conference’s leading scorer, was injured early in the second half, limping off the court while favoring his right leg. He returned, but played sparingly down the stretch.
Jared Rhoden led Seton Hall (11-4, 2-3) with 25 points. Bryce Aiken added 22.
