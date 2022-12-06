Croatia 1, Japan 1 (Croatia 3-1 in PKs)
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again.
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again.
Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks Monday in Croatia’s 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament.
On its run to the final four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came through a penalty shootout.
This time, Mario Pasalic converted the clinching penalty for Croatia after the teams were tied at 1-1 after extra time.
Livakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitomo and Maya Yoshida, and it was the Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper who took most of the acclaim from the jubilant Croatia team after the shootout.
Japan had been looking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time but fell short again, just like in 2002, 2010 and 2018. The Asian team lost to Paraguay in a penalty shootout in the round of 16 in 2010.
Croatia, which also reached the semifinals in 1998, will play either Brazil or South Korea next.
In an even 90 minutes of regulation play, Daizen Maeda put Japan ahead in the 43rd minute by sweeping in a close-range finish. Ivan Perisic equalized by meeting Dejan Lovren’s cross from the right with a header into the bottom corner from near the penalty spot in the 57th.
The result guarantees at least one more World Cup game for 37-year-old Croatia captain Luka Modric, one of the best midfielders of his generation.
Since 1998, all of Croatia’s knockout matches at a World Cup or European Championship have gone to extra time except for the 2018 World Cup final loss to France.
Brazil 4, South Korea 1
DOHA, Qatar — Neymar scored a goal in his return from injury and Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Monday.
Neymar converted a first-half penalty for his 76th goal with Brazil and move one shy of Pelé all-time scoring record with the national team.
The 82-year-old Pelé said he was going to watch the match on television while hospitalized in Brazil to treat a respiratory infection.
Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá also scored in the first half for Brazil, which made it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the eighth straight time.
South Korea was trying to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since its historic run as a co-host in 2002, when it made it to the semifinals and ended up fourth.
Paik Seung-ho scored South Korea’s goal in the 76th minute.
