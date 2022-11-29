Cameroon 3, Serbia 3
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Substitute Vincent Aboubakar scored one goal and created another as Cameroon rallied from 3-1 down to draw with Serbia at the World Cup.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cameroon 3, Serbia 3
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Substitute Vincent Aboubakar scored one goal and created another as Cameroon rallied from 3-1 down to draw with Serbia at the World Cup.
He lobbed goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in the 64th minute and then set up striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting two minutes later.
The thrilling draw was the first game at the World Cup in Qatar in which both teams gave up a lead.
But the result suited neither side.
They have one point and either Brazil or Switzerland can qualify with a win when they meet later Monday.
Ghana 3, South Korea 2
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus scored twice, including the go-ahead goal after South Korea evened the match in the second half, and Ghana staved off elimination at the World Cup.
Mohammed Salisu also scored for the Black Stars, who lost their opening match against Portugal and were in need of points for a chance to reach the knockout round in Qatar.
Down 2-0, Cho Geu-sung scored both of South Korea’s goals about three minutes apart early in the second half to even the game at 2-2.
Brazil 1, Switzerland 0
DOHA, Qatar — Brazil overcame the absence of Neymar to beat Switzerland and advance to the round of the 16 of the World Cup.
Casemiro scored in the 83rd minute with a shot from inside the area to put Brazil in the last 16 with a match to spare in Group G.
Brazil striker Neymar stayed at the team’s hotel treating a right ankle injury sustained in the opener in Qatar. Team doctors have not yet given a timetable on his return — or said if he will return at all.
Portugal 2, Uruguay 0
LUSAIL, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo thought he scored but the goal was eventually credited to Bruno Fernandes in Portugal’s win over Uruguay, a result that secured the team a place in the last 16 of the World Cup.
Fernandes curled in a cross from the left that barely went over the head of Ronaldo and bounced into the far corner of the net in the 54th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead.
Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, believing he had scored his ninth World Cup goal and second of this year’s tournament.
After repeated close-up replays, it was awarded to Fernandes, who added a second goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time after a handball by Jose Maria Gimenez.
It was a second straight victory for Portugal, which became the third team to reach the last 16 after France and Brazil.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.