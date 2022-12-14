No. 4 Alabama 91, Memphis 88
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Brandon Miller scored 24 points, including 21 in the second half, to lead No. 4 Alabama to a win over Memphis.
Miller hit a 3-pointer and then dunked after rebounding his own miss on the next possession in the final two minutes for the Crimson Tide (9-1), sporting the program’s highest ranking in 15 years.
Led by Kendric Davis’ 30 points, the Tigers (8-3) stayed alive most of the way for a second upset of a Top 10 Alabama team in as many years and closed the gap in the final seconds.
Alabama had just climbed into the Top 5 after becoming the first team to beat two No. 1 teams — North Carolina and Houston — before January since Duke in the 1965-66 season.
No. 5 Houston 74, North Carolina A&T 46
HOUSTON — Ja’Vier Francis had career highs of 17 points and 15 rebounds, Marcus Sasser scored 17 points, and No. 5 Houston rebounded from its first loss with a win over North Carolina A&T.
Sasser, a preseason All-American, was 6 of 10 from the field after shooting 2 of 11 and scoring nine points in Houston’s 71-65 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Francis was 7 of 10 as Houston (10-1) shot 50% on the night.
Emanuel Sharp scored 10 points off the bench.
Kam Woods scored 26 points to lead the Aggies (4-5). Woods scored 17 of North Carolina A&T’s 21 first-half points and finished 10 of 18 from the field. Demetric Horton added 11 points.
No. 9 Arizona 99, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 61
TUCSON, Ariz. — Azuolas Tubelis had 20 points and 13 rebounds and No. 9 Arizona hit a season-high 15 3s in a win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Tubelis, a 6-foot-11 junior from Lithuania, early in the game became the 53rd player in school history to reach 1,000 career points. He shot 9 of 16 and also had four assists.
Henri Veesaar scored a career-high 16 points off the bench, Oumar Ballo had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Cedric Henderson Jr. had 11 points for the Wildcats (9-1).
Arizona played most of the game without junior point guard Kerr Kriisa after he was subbed out at the first media timeout. He didn’t return due to what the team called a non-COVID illness.
The Wildcats topped the 90-point mark for the fifth time this season and improved to 37-0 under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd when scoring 80 or more. Arizona was 15 of 27 from 3-point range, with eight different players hitting a triple.
