No. 1 Purdue 82, N.C. State 72, OT
NEW YORK — Trevion Williams had a season-high 22 points to go with 12 rebounds and a career-best nine assists to help Purdue rally past North Carolina State in overtime in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.
Jaden Ivey added 22 points for the Boilermakers (9-1), who had to rally from 13 down midway through the second half. Purdue never led in regulation, taking its first lead Sasha Stefanovic’s 3-pointer 15 seconds into the extra period.
Stefanovic also hit a driving layup with 21.5 seconds left to force the overtime, ultimately helping Purdue bounce back from a last-second loss at Rutgers in the program’s first-ever week atop the AP Top 25.
No. 2 Baylor 57, No. 6 Villanova 36
WACO, Texas — James Akinjo had 16 points with seven rebounds and second-ranked Baylor defensively dominated No. 6 Villanova 57-36 on Sunday, a victory that’s likely to put the defending national champion Bears in the top spot in the new poll.
The Bears (9-0) never trailed in their first nonconference home game ever against a top-six opponent, this one a rematch of an NCAA Sweet 16 game last March in Indianapolis. This Big East/Big 12 Battle matchup featured the teams that won three of the last five NCAA titles.
No. 17 Iowa State 47, Jackson State 37
AMES, Iowa — T.J. Otzelberger became the first Iowa State coach to win his first 10 games with the team, guiding the Cyclones past Jackson State.
Iowa State (10-0) ended last season with 18 straight losses. The Cyclones beat Jackson State last Dec. 20, then didn’t win again in finishing 2-22.
Maryland 70, No. 20 Florida 68
NEW YORK — Donta Scott scored on a leaning shot in the post with 16.8 seconds left, No. 20 Florida missed its final-play 3-pointer and Maryland beat the Gators in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.
Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell each scored 19 points for the Terrapins (6-4), who shot 49% and hit 8 of 13 3-pointers to snap a three-game skid. It was Maryland’s first win in two tries under interim coach Danny Manning, who took over Dec. 3 after Mark Turgeon departed in a decision the school said was mutual.
No. 23 Seton Hall 77, Rutgers 63
NEWARK, N.J. — Bryce Aiken scored 22 points and Jared Rhoden had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead Seton Hall past Rutgers in the Garden State Hardwood Classic.
Kadary Richmond added 12 points for the Pirates (9-1), and Alexis Yetna had 10 points and seven rebounds. Myles Cale also chipped in with 10 points.
No. 5 Gonzaga vs. Washington, canceled
