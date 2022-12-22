Boston College 70,
No. 21 Virginia Tech 65, OT
BOSTON — Makai Ashton-Langford had 21 points and seven rebounds, hitting a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left in overtime to clinch a win for Boston College over No. 21 Virginia Tech.
Devin McGlockton added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (7-6, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won back-to-back games to snap a four-game losing streak. It was Boston College’s first win over a ranked team since 2020, making it the first for second-year coach Earl Grant.
Sean Pedulla and Justyn Mutts had 18 points apiece for Virginia Tech (11-2, 1-1), which had won six in a row.
No. 1 Purdue 74, New Orleans 53
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Redshirt freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a season-best 24 points to lead Purdue past New Orleans.
Kaufman-Renn hit 8 of 10 shots and 8 of 10 free throws for the Boilermakers (12-0). The Boilermakers played without 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, who was sidelined by illness.
Jordan Johnson scored 17 points to lead the Privateers (3-8), who have lost five of their last six games.
No. 3 Houston 83, McNeese St. 44
HOUSTON — Ja’Vier Francis scored a career-high 23 points and had 13 rebounds as Houston routed McNeese State.
Emanuel Sharp added 18 points while going 6 of 9 on 3-pointers for the Cougars (12-1), and Marcus Sasser hit 5 of 10 from long range and scored 17 points. The pair combined to shoot 9 of 14 on 3s in the first half.
Roberts Berze scored 13 points and Christian Shumate added 10 for McNeese State (3-10). The Cowboys lost their fourth straight game.
No. 7 Texas 100,
Louisiana-Lafayette 72
AUSTIN, Texas — Freshman Arterio Morris scored a season-best 25 points in just 18 minutes in Texas’ victory over Louisiana-Lafayette.
Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr scored 17 apiece for the Longhorns (10-1), whose 100 points were a season-high and their most since a 105-59 victory against Northwestern State on Nov. 10, 2017.
Jordan Brown, a 6-foot-11 forward, led Louisiana-Lafayette (10-2) with 20 points.
No. 8 Tennessee 86, Austin Peay 44
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Olivier Nkamhoua scored 20 points to lead Tennessee to a victory over Austin Peay.
Santiago Vescovi had 18 points, shooting 5 for 5 on 3-pointers, and Jonas Aidoo set a career high with 10 points and matched his career best with nine rebounds as the Volunteers (10-2) cruised in their final tune-up before the start of Southeastern Conference play next week.
The Governors (6-7) were led by Sean Durugordon and Elijah Hutchins-Everett with 11 points each.
No. 10 Arkansas 85,
UNC Asheville 51
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jalen Graham scored a season-high 16 points and Arkansas breezed past UNC-Asheville.
Graham, who hadn’t played more than 11 minutes in a game this season, logged 19 minutes and shot 8 of 10 from the field as the Razorbacks (11-1) shot 53.3% overall.
Taijon Jones led UNC-Asheville (8-5) with 14 points and Jamon Battle scored 10.
No. 19 Kentucky 88,
Florida A&M 68
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Cason Wallace scored a career-high 27 points to help Kentucky beat Florida A&M.
Wallace scored the first seven points of the second half for the Wildcats (8-3) as they took a 69-48 lead. The Rattlers (2-8) answered with a 14-0 run, cutting the deficit to seven points on Jaylen Bates’ 3-pointer. Wallace steadied Kentucky with a jumper and an assist on Antonio Reeves’ dunk.
Bates led the Rattlers with 21 points and Dimingus Stevens added 13 points.
No. 20 TCU 75, Utah 71
SALT LAKE CITY — Emanuel Miller had 21 points and seven rebounds and TCU beat Utah.
Mike Miles added 18 points for the Horned Frogs (10-1), and center Eddie Lampkin had 10 rebounds in his return from a back injury.
Gabe Madsen made seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points — both career highs — for Utah (9-4).
No. 23 Auburn 84, Washington 61
SEATTLE — Jaylin Williams scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half, Johni Broome also scored 18, and Auburn ran away in the second half for a win over Washington.
Chris Moore added 12 points and Wendell Green Jr. added 11 for Auburn (10-2), which shot 21 of 29 (72.4%) in the second half and led by as many as 27.
Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington (9-4) with 15 points and Koren Johnson scored 12.
San Francisco 97,
No. 25 Arizona State 60
SAN FRANCISCO — Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points and San Fransico routed No. 25 Arizona State to end the Sun Devils’ nine game winning streak.
The Sun Devils lost for just the second time this season. They were off to their best start since the 2017-18 season and had entered the AP Top 25 poll on Monday for the first time since its No. 23 ranking on December 7, 2020.
DJ Horne and Duke Brennan scored 12 points apiece for Arizona State (11-2).
