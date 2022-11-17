No. 11 Texas 93, No. 2 Gonzaga 74
USTIN, Texas — Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points and a led a 3-point shooting spree for No. 11 Texas that carried the Longhorns to a win over No. 2 Gonzaga.
Hunter, last season’s Big 12 freshman of the year at Iowa State, was 9-of-14 shooting and made five of Texas’ 13 3-pointers. He made three from long range in the opening minutes of the second half as the Longhorns seized control.
Gonzaga All-American forward Drew Timme led Gonzaga (2-1) with 18 points.
No. 3 Houston 83,
Texas Southern 48
HOUSTON — Marcus Sasser scored 20 points and Jarace Walker added 19 to help No. 3 Houston rout Texas Southern 83-48 on Wednesday night.
J’Wan Roberts had 10 points for Houston, which shot 52%.
No. 9 Arkansas 71,
South Dakota State 56
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ricky Council scored 19 points in Arkansas’ victory over South Dakota State.
Arkansas (3-0) used a 10-2 run over the last two minutes of the first half to build a double-digit halftime lead, an 11-0 run early in the second to build it to 22 and another 10-0 run midway through the second half to cement its control of the game.
No. 20 Michigan 91, Pittsburgh 60
NEW YORK — Jett Howard scored 17 points as No. 20 Michigan pulled away in the second half for a rout of Pittsburgh in the Legends Classic semifinals.
No. 22 Tennessee 81, FGCU 50
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James each scored 18 points to lead Tennessee to a victory over Florida Gulf Coast.
The Volunteers (2-1) bounced back from a loss to Colorado over the weekend by focusing on defense and limiting Florida Gulf Coast to 30% shooting (14 of 46).
