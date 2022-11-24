Kansas NC State Basketball

Bahamas Visual Services via AP

Kansas coach Bill Self (left) and members of his team celebrate during an NCAA college basketball game against N.C. State on Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas. Kansas won 80-74.

 

 Tim Aylen

No. 3 Kansas 80, NC State 74

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — First-year guard Gradey Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help No. 3 Kansas beat North Carolina State in the Battle 4 Atlantis opener, giving coach Bill Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.