No. 14 West Virginia 82, No. 7 Texas Tech 71
LUBBOCK, Texas — Sean McNeil scored a career-high 26 points and No. 14 West Virginia finished a regular-season sweep of seventh-ranked Texas Tech with an 82-71 victory over the Red Raiders on Tuesday night.
The Mountaineers (14-5, 7-3 Big 12) won their third consecutive game and ended a four-game skid in Lubbock 15 days after a thrilling 88-87 win at home when Miles McBride hit the go-ahead jumper in the final seconds.
McNeil was 5 of 7 from 3-point range, including one with the shot clock about to expire late in the second half.
McBride scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half coming off a career-best 31 points in a win over Kansas.
Mac McClung scored 17 points before fouling out for the Red Raiders (14-6, 6-5), who saw a three-game winning streak end a day after reaching their highest ranking of the season.
No. 11 Alabama 81,
South Carolina 78
COLUMBIA, S.C. — John Petty Jr. scored 20 points and No. 11 Alabama held off South Carolina 81-78 on Tuesday night to bounce back from its first Southeastern Conference loss of the season.
The Crimson Tide (16-5, 11-1 SEC) were off to their best league start in 65 years before falling to 10th-ranked Missouri this past Saturday. But behind Petty’s first 20-point game in six contests, Alabama won its sixth straight over the Gamecocks (5-8, 3-6).
Not that it was easy.
Justin Minaya cut South Carolina’s deficit to 79-78 with 2 seconds left, but James Rojas was quickly fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.
Keyshawn Bryant’s desperation court-length inbounds pass was picked off by Alabama’s Keon Ellis as time ran out.
AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks with 21 points, making five 3-pointers.
The Gamecocks had their chances. Wildens Leveque tied it at 59 with 11:11 left before Alabama went ahead for good on Jaden Shackelford’s layup on the following possession. Jahvon Quinerly extended the lead with a jumper.
The Gamecocks scratched back within 65-64 on Lawson’s 3-pointer and a foul shot by Bryant. But Petty, the team leader in made 3s, hit another from behind the arc and South Carolina could not rally, losing for the third time in its past four games.
Alabama, which fell behind by 22 points to Missouri before losing 68-65, trailed South Carolina 16-5 with less than five minutes elapsed.
That’s when the long-range shooting of Petty and Joshua Primo got Alabama back in contention. Primo, a 6-foot-6 freshman, had totaled seven points combined in his last three games with only one 3-pointer. This time, he hit three of his team’s six 3s in the first 20 minutes and had 10 points at the break.
No. 13 Texas 80, Kansas State 77
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Andrew Jones scored 24 points and Texas held off Kansas State.
Greg Brown added 17 points and Courtney Ramey had 14 for the Longhorns (12-5, 6-4 Big 12), who snapped a three-game skid.
Mike McGuirl missed a 3-point attempt from half court in the waning seconds for the Wildcats (5-16, 1-11), who have lost 11 straight.
Nijel Pack scored 22 points and McGuirl had 18 for the Wildcats.
No. 19 Creighton 63, Georgetown 48
WASHINGTON — Christian Bishop scored 17 points and Creighton capitalized on Georgetown’s worst shooting performance in a decade.
Creighton (15-5, 11-4 Big East) avenged an 86-79 home loss to the Hoyas last Wednesday and won for the fifth time in six games.
Georgetown shot 27.6%, its worst mark since making 25% of its field goals in a loss to Cincinnati on Feb. 23, 2011.
Ballock had 14 points and had four of the Bluejays’ six 3-pointers.
Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas (5-10, 3-7) with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.