No. 1 Auburn 55, Missouri 54
COLUMBIA, Mo. — K.D. Johnson scored 17 points, including five straight within the final 90 seconds, and No. 1 Auburn survived a scare from Missouri, winning in the program’s first-ever game as the nation’s top-ranked team.
Johnson converted a three-point play with 1:29 remaining to put Auburn ahead 53-51, then added a layup with 45 seconds left for a four-point advantage, and the Tigers (19-1, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) held on from there.
No. 7 UCLA 75, No. 3 Arizona 59
LOS ANGELES — Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard scored 15 points each and seventh-ranked UCLA used gritty defense to beat No. 3 Arizona, handing the Wildcats their first loss in Pac-12 play.
The Bruins (14-2, 6-1) took the lead for good during a 12-0 run in the first half on the way to winning their fourth in a row.
Bennedict Mathurin scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half for the Wildcats (16-2, 6-1), who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Christian Koloko added 11 points and seven rebounds, highlighted by six dunks from the 7-foot-1 center.
No. 4 Baylor 74, Kansas State 49
WACO, Texas — Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Kendall Brown each had a double-double as Baylor won its third game in a row since rare consecutive losses, beating Kansas State.
No. 9 Duke 71, Clemson 69
DURHAM, N.C. — Paolo Banchero scored 19 points as ninth-ranked Duke pulled away late from Clemson.
Wendell Moore Jr. scored 13 points for Duke (16-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
No. 24 Illinois 56, No. 10 Michigan State 55
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Trent Frazier scored a game-high 16 points, and No. 24 Illinois held on to beat Michigan State and take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.
No. 12 Kentucky 82, Mississippi State 74, OT
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kellan Grady scored eight points in overtime, including consecutive 3-pointers about a minute apart, and Sahvir Wheeler added two free throws to lift Kentucky over Mississippi State.
Grady finished with 18 points and Oscar Tshiebwe added 21 points with 22 rebounds for Kentucky (16-3, 6-1 Southeastern Conference), giving Wildcats coach John Calipari his 800th career victory — albeit the hard way.
No. 14 Villanova 67, DePaul 43
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Justin Moore scored 16 points, Collin Gillespie had 14 and No. 14 Villanova beat DePaul for the 22nd straight time.
The Blue Demons (10-9, 1-8 Big East) last topped the Wildcats on Jan. 3, 2008.
No. 20 UConn 96, Georgetown 73
STORRS, Conn. — Adama Sanogo scored 19 points to lead UConn to its fourth straight win with a rout of Georgetown.
Isaiah Whaley and Jordan Hawkins each added 15 points for the Huskies (14-4, 5-2 Big East), who never trailed.
