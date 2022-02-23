No. 5 Kansas 102, Kansas St. 83
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points and passed Wilt Chamberlain on Kansas’ career scoring list, leading the Jayhawks over rival Kansas State.
Agbaji, a 6-foot-5 senior, has 1,444 points in 110 games for 26th place in school history. He passed Chamberlain with his 13th point of the first half. Chamberlain had 1,433 points in 48 games.
No. 21 UConn 71, No. 8 Villanova 69
HARTFORD, Conn. — R.J. Cole hit a driving floater with 5.9 seconds left and then took a charge at the other end of the court to rally No. 21 UConn to a 71-69 win over No. 8 Villanova on Tuesday night.
Adama Sanogo scored 20 points and Tyler Polley drained a clutch 3-pointer for the Huskies (20-7, 11-5 Big East), who beat the Wildcats for the first time since 2014 to secure their first 20-win season in six years.
Isaiah Whaley added 13 points and Cole had 12 for the Huskies, who played most of the game without coach Dan Hurley, who was ejected in the first half.
No. 9 Texas Tech 66, Oklahoma 42
LUBBOCK, Texas — Davion Warren scored 16 points, Bryson Williams had 13 and Texas Tech won its 20th consecutive home game while avenging its only loss this month with a victory over Oklahoma.
The Red Raiders (22-6, 11-4 Big 12), who never trailed, have won their last four games and seven of eight. The only loss in that span was 70-55 at Oklahoma on Feb. 9.
No. 17 Tennessee 80, Missouri 61
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points to lead Tennessee over Missouri.
Chandler, a freshman guard averaging 13.2 points, eclipsed that mark with 14 points in the first half for the Volunteers (20-7, 11-4 Southeastern Conference). The 6-foot, 172-pound Chandler shot 9 of 12 and added eight rebounds and six assists without a turnover.
No. 18 Arkansas 82, Florida 74
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — JD Notae scored 22 points, including a huge 3-pointer with a little more than a minute remaining, and Arkansas beat Florida for its first win in Gainesville since 1995. The Razorbacks won for the 12th time in 13 games and ended a 14-game skid in the O’Connell Center.
No. 24 Alabama 74, Vanderbilt 72
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jahvon Quinerly scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, helping Alabama rally from a nine-point deficit in the first half to hold off Vanderbilt.
Alabama (18-10, 8-7 Southeastern Conference) has won four of five, and the Crimson Tide had to shake off a cold-shooting first half. They also had to hold on at the free-throw line late after missing seven of their final eight shots from the field.
No. 25 Iowa 86, Michigan St. 60
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Keegan Murray scored 28 points as No. 25 Iowa defeated Michigan State.
Kris Murray, Keegan’s twin brother, and Jordan Bohannon each had 11 as the Hawkeyes (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) continued their February run. Iowa lost three of its last four games to end January, but is 5-1 since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.