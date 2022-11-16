Michigan St Kentucky Basketball

Associated Press

Michigan State center Mady Sissoko (22) and teammates celebrate their double overtime win over No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Sissoko scored a career-high 16 points with eight rebounds in the Spartans’ 86-77 victory.

 Darron Cummings

Michigan State 86,  No. 4 Kentucky 77, 2OT

INDIANAPOLIS — Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, and Michigan State outlasted No. 4 Kentucky in double overtime after Oscar Tshiebwe concluded his strong season debut by fouling out.

