No. 1 Baylor 104, Northwestern State 68
WACO, Texas — James Akinjo scored a career-high 27 points and top-ranked Baylor extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 18 in a row by beating Northwestern State 104-68 on Tuesday night.
Baylor (12-0) scored the game’s first 13 points. Later in the first half, Akinjo started another 13-0 run with three consecutive 3-pointers in a span of 64 seconds — his only made 3s in the game.
No. 4 Gonzaga 93,
North Alabama 63
SPOKANE, Wash. — Julian Strawther scored 15 points, Rasir Bolton added 14 points, and No. 4 Gonzaga beat North Alabama 93-63 on Tuesday, extending the nation’s longest home winning streak to 59 games.
Nolan Hickman scored 13 points, Drew Timme had 12, and Anton Watson had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga (11-2), which wrapped up its nonconference schedule.
No. 17 Texas 78,
Incarnate Word 33
AUSTIN, Texas — Dylan Disu had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in his longest appearance of the season for No. 17 Texas, which beat Incarnate Word 78-33.
Disu played 20 minutes. He had missed the first eight games of the season while recovering from knee surgery that he underwent while at Vanderbilt last season.
No. 25 Texas Tech 75, Alabama State 53
LUBBOCK, Texas — Davion Warren scored 15 points, and Texas Tech rolled over Alabama State in the final Big 12 tuneup for the Red Raiders.
Warren put Texas Tech (10-2) ahead for good on a 3-pointer midway through the first half, and Clarence Nadolny gave the Red Raiders their first 20-point lead on a layup midway through the second half.
