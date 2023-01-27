No. 1 Purdue 75, Michigan 70
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Zach Edey had 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Fletcher Loyer finished with 17 points to help Purdue hold off Michigan.
The Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) had a 15-0 run to go ahead 41-28 lead in the first half after there were 10 lead changes and four ties, but they couldn’t pull away.
Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points for Michigan. The Wolverines (11-9, 5-4) were without standout freshman Jett Howard, who missed the game with an ankle injury, and hung around until the final seconds.
Joey Baker made a 3-pointer — off the glass — with 5.9 seconds left to pull Michigan within three points, but Purdue’s Brandon Newman sealed the victory with two free throws.
No. 6 Arizona 63, Washington State 58
PULLMAN, Wash. — Azuolas Tubelis had 18 points and 12 rebounds and No. 6 Arizona beat Washington State.
Kerr Kriisa added 15 points to help Wildcats (18-3, 7-3 Pac-12) split the season series with the Cougars (9-13. 4-7).
Washington State beat a Top 5 team on the road for the first time when it upset the Wildcats 74-61 in Tucson this month. The Cougars ended Arizona’s 28-game home winning streak with the biggest victory of Kyle Smith’s coaching tenure.
Justin Powell and Mouhamed Gueye each scored 15 points for Washington State. The Cougars shot 19 of 58 and made just four 3-pointers.
Arizona broke out of a scoring slump midway through the second half, scoring on five straight possessions to open a double-digit lead. The Wildcats overcome 16 turnovers and a sub-par shooting night.
No. 21 FAU 85, Middle Tennessee 67
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Johnell Davis scored 25 points as No. 21 Florida Atlantic won its school-record 19th straight game, beating Middle Tennessee.
The victory gave FAU (20-1, 9-0 Conference USA) only the second 20-win season in the program’s Division I history and coach Dusty May his first 20-win season
Davis, the Owls’ leading scorer, once again came off the bench early in the first half, this time calming what had been a jittery FAU offense that missed its first eight shots. The sophomore hit six of his eight first-half shots en route to 19 points in the first 20 minutes.
MTSU (13-8, 6-3 C-USA) cut FAU’s lead to three on Camryn Weston’s jumper with a little less than 15 minutes to play in the game but never drew any closer.
An announced crowd of 3,082 – an FAU record - enjoyed the Owls’ first-ever home game as a ranked team. FAU remained undefeated at home, with the lone loss on the season coming at Ole Miss.
Nick Boyd and Bryan Greenlee added 13 points each for FAU. Eli Lawrence led MTSU with 17 points.
