No. 20 USC 69, Washington 54
SEATTLE — Evan Mobley scored 17 points, brother Isaiah Mobley added 12 points and 12 rebounds and No. 20 Southern California rolled past Washington 69-54 on Thursday night.
Ranked for the first time since early in the 2017-18 season, the Trojans (16-3, 10-2 Pac-12) won for the 11th time in their past 12 games thanks to another stellar defensive performance and a dominant effort on the interior against the undersized Huskies.
The Trojans outscored Washington 25-7 during a 10-minute stretch spanning the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half. USC closed the first half on an 18-4 run, turning a four-point deficit into a 10-point halftime lead, and pushed the lead to 48-34 in the opening minutes of the second half.
The Mobleys were at the heart of USC's fifth straight win, but they got help from others. Chevez Goodwin had 11 points of the bench and Tahj Eaddy added 10.
USC outscored Washington 46-22 in the paint and held a 41-24 advantage in rebounds. The Trojans missed their first six 3-point attempts before Eaddy's 3-pointer with 3:18 left pushed the USC lead to 63-50. But the lack of perimeter shooting didn't matter thanks to the dominance on the inside.
Quade Green led Washington (3-15, 2-11) with 16 points and it was a much better performance than the meeting last month in Los Angeles when the Huskies suffered a 27-point loss.
But scoring was a problem all night for Washington. The Huskies became the sixth straight team held under 70 points by the Trojans. USC entered the night with the second-best scoring defense in the conference, allowing less than 64 points per game.
Jamal Bey added 10 points, but the Huskies had just eight made field goals and nine turnovers in the second half.
Minnesota 71,
No. 24 Purdue 68
MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus Carr scored 19 points, Gabe Kalscheur added 16 and Minnesota rallied late for a 71-68 victory over No. 24 Purdue on Thursday.
Brandon Johnson scored 15 points and Liam Robbins added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota (12-7, 5-7 Big Ten), which trailed by five with 2 minutes to play.
Trevion Williams led Purdue with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Eric Hunter Jr. had 14 points and Zach Edey added 13 for the Boilermakers (13-8, 8-6).
In a sluggish game in which both teams struggled from 3-point range, Minnesota finally got hot in a wild finish.
After Kalscheur buried a pair of 3-pointers, Robbins missed the front end of a one-and-one that could have tied the game with 2 1/2 minutes to play.
At the other end, Purdue’s Mason Gillis spotted up in the corner and buried a 3 for a 64-59 lead. Gillis’ basket snapped a string of 12 straight misses from beyond the arc for the Boilermakers.
However, Robbins responded with a jumper, and after a Purdue turnover, Carr came up with a loose ball and drained a long 3-pointer to tie the game at 64.
After a timeout, Purdue worked the ball inside to Williams, who missed twice but came up with the rebound both times. He was successful on his third attempt, a dunk that gave Purdue a two-point lead with 51 seconds to play.
Carr tied the game again with a pair of free throws. Williams answered with an up-and-under move to beat Robbins for a layup, but Carr rattled in a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put Minnesota ahead 69-68 with 14 seconds to play.
