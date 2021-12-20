No. 11 Iowa State 77, Southeastern Louisiana 54
AMES, Iowa — Caleb Grill and Izaiah Brockington combined for 37 points and No. 11 Iowa State pulled away from Southeastern Louisiana to remain unbeaten.
Grill finished with 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting for the Cyclones (11-0), including 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Brockington added 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting.
Grill’s shots from beyond the arc helped Iowa State build leads of 14-7, 34-23 and 39-24. The Cyclones made eight of 10 shots while extending their margin to 53-34 with less than nine minutes to play.
Southeastern (4-8) shot just 37% for the game, including eight of 29 from 3-point range. Gus Okafor led the Lions with 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
The last time Iowa State won its first 11 games was the 2013-14 season, when the Cyclones went 14-0.
The Cyclones were holding opponents to 57.1 points per game heading into Sunday and have now held eight opponents to 60 points or fewer.
Both teams were shaky early. Iowa State committed four turnovers in the first four minutes. Southeastern made just three of its first 16 shots, including going 1 for 10 from 3-point range.
No. 17 Texas 60, Stanford 53
LAS VEGAS — Andrew Jones scored 13 points and No. 17 Texas beat Stanford 60-53 on Sunday in the Pac 12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.
The Longhorns (8-2) used a 13-0 second-half run to seize control and pull away for their seventh victory in eight games. Timmy Allen and Dylan Disu each added 11 points.
The Longhorns held Stanford to its second-lowest scoring output of the season.
Harrison Ingram had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Stanford (6-4).
Texas tried playing the bully early, playing a stringent defense to force four early turnovers, but could never push its lead past four points, late in the first half. The Longhorns were able to convert Stanford’s nine first-half turnovers into nine points.
Both teams demonstrated scoring lulls, which allowed Stanford to briefly grab a four-point lead midway through the first half. Texas led 34-27 at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.