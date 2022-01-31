No. 6 Purdue 81, No. 16 Ohio St. 78
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jaden Ivey hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left and No. 6 Purdue fended off a late charge from No. 16 Ohio State.
The Boilermakers led by 52-32 with 14:35 left in the game, but the Buckeyes methodically fought their way back and finally tied it at 78 on E.J. Liddell’s 3 with 25.3 seconds to go.
No. 11 Wisconsin 66, Minnesota 60
MADISON, Wis. — Johnny Davis had 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and took over the game in the final minutes for Wisconsin.
Wisconsin (17-3, 8-2 Big Ten) earned its ninth win in its last 10 games to tie Illinois (15-5, 8-2) for the Big Ten lead, with No. 10 Michigan State (16-4, 7-2) just a half-game behind. Wisconsin visits Illinois on Wednesday.
No. 17 Providence 65, No. 22 Marquette 63
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Nate Watson was fouled on a dunk and completed the three-point play in the final minute for Providence.
Watson finished with 17 points and six rebounds.
Justin Minaya had 14 points and Noah Horchler finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
