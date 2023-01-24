No. 17 Baylor 75, No. 9 Kansas 69
WACO, Texas — LJ Cryer had 22 points with five 3-pointers and 17th-ranked Baylor stretched its Big 12-best winning streak to five games with a win over No. 9 Kansas in a matchup of the last two national champions.
The reigning champion Jayhawks (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) coming off a 23-point home loss to TCU, lost their third straight game. It’s only their fourth three-game losing streak in coach Bill Self’s 20 seasons.
Adam Flagler added 17 points, while Jalen Bridges and Langston Love each had 11 for 2021 champion Baylor (15-5, 5-3), which overcome another tough shooting night. The Bears were 37.1% from the field (23 of 62) two days after a 62-60 win at Oklahoma when they shot a season-low 36.2%.
Freshman Gradey Dick had 24 points for the Jayhawks while Jalen Wilson had 23. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season.
Nevada 97, No. 25 New Mexico 94, 2OT
RENO, Nev. — Will Baker scored a career-high 28 points and made two free throws with 14 seconds remaining in the second overtime to help Nevada knock off No. 25 New Mexico.
Baker sank 12 of 17 shots with a 3-pointer for the Wolf Pack (16-5, 6-2 Mountain West Conference), who began the night in a four-way tie for second place in the league along with New Mexico. Jarod Lucas added 22 points and Kenan Blackshear pitched in with 20 points, five steals and four assists.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored a career-high 33 points for the Lobos (18-3, 5-3), who saw a four-game win streak end. Mashburn has topped 20 points in five straight games. Jaelen House totaled 17 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Morris Udeze added 16 points and 10 boards.
New Mexico, which trailed 43-38 at halftime, forced the first overtime when Mashburn buried a jumper with 20 seconds left to tie the game at 78.
