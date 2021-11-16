No. 1 Gonzaga 84, Alcorn State 57
SPOKANE, Wash. — Julian Strawther scored 18 points in Gonzaga’s dominating win over Alcorn State, extending the nation’s longest home-winning streak to 54 games.
Freshman Hunter Sallis added 16 points for Gonzaga (3-0), which was coming off a decisive win over then-No. 5 Texas on Saturday.
No. 9 Baylor 89, Nicholls State 60
WACO, Texas — LJ Cryer had a career-high 20 points to lead five players scoring in double figures for Baylor, which overwhelmed Nicholls State in a rare midday game.
Freshman Kendall Brown had 13 points and 10 assists for the Bears (2-0), who had 33 assists on their 37 made baskets.
Marquette 67, No. 10 Illinois 66
MILWAUKEE — Tyler Kolek converted a steal into a go-ahead layup with 18 seconds left and Marquette forced 26 turnovers for a comeback victory over No. 10 Illinois.
Marquette (3-0) came back from a 12-point deficit in the second half to give new coach Shaka Smart his first signature win, despite going 3 of 9 from the foul line down the stretch.
No. 19 Ohio State 89, Bowling Green 58
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five players scored in double figures for Ohio State in its victory over Bowling Green.
The Buckeyes (3-0) started pouring it on early and never allowed the Mid-American Conference squad to get close. E.J. Liddell and Meechie Johnson each scored 13 points.
