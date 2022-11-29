No. 9 Kansas 87, Texas Southern 55
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, MJ Rice added 19 and ninth-ranked Kansas bounced back from its first loss of the season with a rout of Texas Southern.
Grady Dick had 15 points, Josef Yesufu 14 and KJ Adams 10 for the Jayhawks (7-1), who fell to No. 13 Tennessee in the title game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. They improved to 109-16 after a loss under coach Bill Self, who made his first regular-season appearance in Allen Fieldhouse after missing the first three home games to a school-imposed suspension.
No. 11 Arkansas 74, Troy 61
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ricky Council scored a season-high 27 points and Arkansas used a 17-0 run late in the second half to hold off Troy.
Council scored 13 of Arkansas’ final 19 points as the Razorbacks outscored Troy 19-3 in the final 6:25. The Trojans missed seven of eight during the stretch while Arkansas (6-1) made seven straight field goals.
