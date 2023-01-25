No. 12 Iowa State 80, No. 5 Kansas State 76
AMES, Iowa — Jaren Holmes matched his season high with 23 points as No. 12 Iowa State held on to beat No. 5 Kansas State.
The Cyclones (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) moved into a three-way tie atop the conference standings with the Wildcats and Texas.
Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points for Iowa State. Osun Osunniyi finished with 16.
Markquis Nowell led Kansas State (17-3, 6-2) with 23 points.
A 3-pointer from Holmes gave Iowa State a 59-49 advantage with 8:12 remaining. Kansas State responded with a 10-1 run to trim the margin to 60-59.
Caleb Grill’s 3-pointer steadied the Cyclones and pushed the lead back to 63-59 with five minutes left.
Free throws by Osunniyi, Grill and Holmes sealed the victory in the final 24 seconds.
A 3-pointer by Kalscheur ignited an early 9-0 run for the Cyclones and helped them build a 19-14 lead. Iowa State made just one of nine 3-point tries in the first 20 minutes.
No. 10 Texas 89, Oklahoma St. 75
AUSTIN, Texas — Marcus Carr scored 21 points and Texas completed a regular-season sweep of Oklahoma State.
Timmy Allen scored 17 points and Brock Cunningham scored 15 for Texas (17-3, 6-2 Big 12), which improved to 10-2 under interim head coach Rodney Terry. He took over the team in mid-December when Chris Beard was suspended and then fired three weeks later. That surge has the Longhorns in the thick of the Big 12 title chase.
Kalib Boone and John-Michael Wright each scored 18 points to lead Oklahoma State (11-9, 3-5).
No. 11 TCU 79, Oklahoma 52
FORT WORTH, Texas — Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points and TCU led throughout against Oklahoma.
The Horned Frogs followed up their 23-point win at then-No. 2 Kansas by scoring the game’s first 11 points.
Damion Baugh and Micah Peavy added 13 points apiece for TCU (16-4, 5-3 Big 12). Emanuel Miller grabbed 10 rebounds while Eddie Lampkin Jr., the team’s leading rebounder, sat on the bench with a protective boot on his left foot because of a high ankle sprain sustained in the win over the reigning national champion Jayhawks three days earlier.
C.J. Noland had 11 points for the Sooners (11-9, 2-6), who lost their third game in a row.
No. 20 Miami 86, Florida St. 63
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece as Miami cruised past Florida State.
Norchad Omier had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who halted a nine-game slide to the Seminoles.
Caleb Mills scored 12 points, the 12th straight game he has scored 10 or more points for Florida State (7-14, 5-5).
No. 24 Clemson 72, Georgia Tech 51
CLEMSON, S.C. — PJ Hall scored 17 points and Brevin Galloway added 14 as Clemson beat Georgia Tech, continuing its surprising start in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Tigers (17-4 overall) are 9-1 and in first place midway through the ACC season. They stayed that way by getting out quickly on the struggling Yellow Jackets (8-12, 1-9), who’ve lost their past six games.
Ja’von Franklin had 12 points to lead Georgia Tech. Miles Kelly, the Jackets’ leading scorer coming in at 13.6 points a game, finished with nine points on 4-of-12 shooting.
