No. 1 Purdue 71, No. 24 Ohio State 69
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fletcher Loyer made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds left and No. 1 Purdue bounced back from its first loss of the season with a victory over No. 24 Ohio State.
The Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) trailed 69-66 with 41 seconds remaining after Ohio State’s Sean McNeil made a 3 pointer.
Zach Edey responded with a bucket on the other end, and Purdue forced a turnover on the Buckeyes’ next possession.
After Loyer’s 3, the Boilermakers defended Ohio State’s final possession and Brice Sensabaugh’s final shot didn’t get off in time.
Edey and Braden Smith each scored 16 points for Purdue, which had four players in double figures.
Sensabaugh scored 21 points for Ohio State (10-4, 2-1), which shot 50% from the field.
No. 2 Houston 87, SMU 53
HOUSTON — Jarace Walker tied his season high with 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Marcus Sasser added 14 points and a career high-tying seven assists and No. 2 Houston used a big first half to beat SMU.
Walker scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the first half as Houston (15-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) built a 49-23 halftime lead. The Cougars have won six straight games since their only loss on Dec. 10 against Alabama.
J’Wan Roberts had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Tramon Mark and Terrance Arceneaux both scored 10 points for Houston, which shot 46%, including 10 of 30 on 3-pointers. Houston outrebounded SMU 54-26 and held a 35-6 advantage in points in the paint.
Efe Odigie had 14 points and Zach Nutall added 12 for SMU (6-9, 1-1). Zhuric Phelps, who was leading SMU with 18.4 points per game, finished with six points on 2-of-11 shooting. The Mustangs shot 31%, including 3 of 20 on 3-pointers.
SMU took a 2-0 lead on a jumper by Odigie before Houston dominated from there, scoring the next 24 points over the next seven minutes to take a 24-2 lead on a dunk by Ja’Vier Francis with 12½ minutes remaining. Walker had 11 points during the run.
No. 5 Arizona 70, Washington 67
TUCSON, Ariz. — Azuolas Tubelis had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Arizona rallied from shaky starts to both halves to extend its home winning streak to 28 straight games with a win over Washington.
The Wildcats (14-1, 3-1 Pac-12) struggled against Washington’s zone most of the night, keeping it close with long runs in each half. Arizona missed its first 10 shots of the second half before scoring 13 straight points to go up six, but still had a hard time shaking the Huskies.
Washington (9-7, 1-4) overcame a late 4 1/2-minute scoring drought to pull within 70-67 with 18 seconds left and got the ball back after Tubelis missed a free throw. The Huskies struggled to get a good look in the closing seconds and a 3-pointer by Keion Brooks Jr. fell well short.
Brooks and Cole Bajema had 16 points apiece for Washington.
No. 9 Gonzaga 77, San Francisco 75
SAN FRANCISCO — Rasir Bolton scored on a follow shot with 7 seconds left to give Gonzaga its first lead since the opening minutes and the Bulldogs beat San Francisco.
Gonzaga (13-3, 2-0 West Coast Conference) trailed nearly the entire way before Bolton rebounded a miss by Drew Timme and scored to break a 75-all tie. Bolton was fouled on the play but missed the free throw, giving the Dons (11-7, 0-3) one last chance.
But Khalil Shabazz mishandled his dribble and never got a shot off as San Francisco fell just short of ending a 24-game losing streak against the Bulldogs.
Bolton scored 21 points to lead Gonzaga and Julian Strawther added 16.
Tyrell Roberts scored 18 points for the Dons, making the basket that gave them a 75-73 lead. Shabazz added 17.
Iowa 91, No. 15 Indiana 89
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Kris Murray had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Iowa rallied from a 21-point, first-half deficit to beat No. 15 Indiana 91-89 on Thursday night.
The Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with a second-half comeback capped by Murray’s plays on both ends of the court in the final seconds.
Iowa was leading 87-86 when Murray blocked Jalen Hood-Schifino’s layup attempt with 10 seconds to play. Murray, who had 21 points in the second half, made two free throws after being fouled on the rebound, and dribbled out the clock after Indiana’s Trey Galloway intentionally missed the second of two free throws with three seconds left.
Every Iowa starter scored in double figures. Filip Rebraca had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Connor McCaffery scored 16 points.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, back in Indiana’s lineup after missing two games with a back injury, scored 30 points. Hood-Schifino had 21.
Indiana (10-4, 1-2) hadn’t played since a 69-55 win over Kennesaw State on Dec. 23, but showed no effects of the long layoff, opening the game with a 23-4 run in the first 5½ minutes. The Hoosiers made 11 of their first 13 shots, leading 28-7 with 13:32 left in the half before Iowa came back to cut it to 50-40 at halftime.
