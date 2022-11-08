Florida Gulf Coast 74, USC 61
LOS ANGELES — Chase Johnston scored 20 points, Isaiah Thompson scored all 16 of his points in the second half when FGCU pulled away to shock USC in a season-opening game.
The Eagles trailed by one at the half but stunned the Trojans, coached by former FGCU coach Andy Enfield, in the second half, leading by as many as 20 before holding on to give Pat Chambers a win in his first game at the school.
Johnston, a transfer from Stetson, and Thompson, from Purdue, combined for five 3-pointers after the break and Thompson went 8 of 9 at the foul line.
Dahmir Bishop’s layup with four minutes to play had the Eagles up 65-45 before USC reeled off 11 points to cut the deficit to single digits with 1:07 remaining.
The Trojans made the first bucket of the second half but went 4 of 18 with six turnovers before the late surge.
Boggie Ellis was the only Trojan in double figures with 19.
No. 8 UCLA 76, Sacramento St. 50
LOS ANGELES — Jaylen Clark scored 17 points, Jaime Jaquez and Tyger Campbell added 14 apiece and No. 8 UCLA rolled to a victory over Sacramento State in the season opener for both teams.
David Singleton added 13 points for the Bruins, who shot 53.1% from the field (34 of 64).
Cameron Wilbon and Zach Chappell scored 10 apiece for Sacramento State.
Clark, who had mainly come off the bench the past two seasons, showed he can produce as a starter. The 6-foot-5 junior guard — making his seventh start in 61 games for the Bruins — made all seven of his shots from the floor, grabbed eight rebounds and had a career-high seven steals.
Jaquez did most of his scoring in the first half with 12 points as the Bruins built a 39-25 lead at halftime.
Campbell scored seven points as UCLA took control with a 20-0 run midway through the first half.
The Hornets went on an 8-0 spurt to grab a 16-12 advantage with 9:15 remaining before the Bruins scored 20 straight points over the next six minutes. Seven players had baskets during the run.
No. 1 North Carolina 69,
UNC Wilmington 56
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Caleb Love and RJ Davis scored 17 points apiece and North Carolina began a season of grand expectations by pulling away from UNC Wilmington.
No. 2 Gonzaga 104, N. Florida 63
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored 22 points, Julian Strawther added 16 and No. 2 Gonzaga used a big first-half run to beat North Florida in both teams’ opener.
No. 3 Houston 83, N. Colorado 36
HOUSTON — Marcus Sasser scored 21 points, J’Wan Roberts added 12 points and six rebounds, and Houston opened the season by beating Northern Colorado.
No. 4 Kentucky 95, Howard 63
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Antonio Reeves scored 22 points, CJ Fredrick had 20 and Kentucky beat Howard with All-American Oscar Tshiebwe and two other players sidelined.
No. 5 Kansas 89, Omaha 64
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Gradey Dick added 23 points in his debut, and Kansas began defense of its national championship without suspended coach Bill Self by routing Omaha.
No. 5 Baylor 117,
Mississippi Valley State 53
WACO, Texas — Adam Flagler scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures as Baylor won the opener of its 20th season with coach Scott Drew.
No. 7 Duke 71, Jacksonville 44
DURHAM, N.C. — Jeremy Roach scored 16 first-half points to help seventh-ranked Duke open Jon Scheyer’s coaching tenure with a win over Jacksonville.
No. 9 Creighton 72, St. Thomas 60
OMAHA, Neb. — Baylor Scheierman made back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the second half to give Creighton the lead for good.
No. 10 Arkansas 76, ND State 58
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trevon Brazile had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his debut as Arkansas won its season opener.
No. 11 Tennessee 75, Tenn. Tech 43
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tyreke Key came off the bench to score 17 points and Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech in both teams’ opener.
No. 12 Texas 72, UTEP 57
AUSTIN, Texas — Tyrese Hunter scored 18 points to lead Texas past UTEP in the debut of its new arena.
No. 13 Indiana 88, Morhead St. 53
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman Malik Reneau each scored 15 points, helping Indiana beat Morehead State in the season opener for both teams.
No. 14 TCU 73, Ark.-Pine Bluff 72
WACO, Texas — Mike Miles hit a 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining to finally put TCU ahead to stay against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which built an early 20-point lead in the season opener for both teams.
No. 15 Auburn 70,
George Mason 52
No. 16 Villanova 81, La Salle 68
No. 17 Arizona 117, Nicholls St. 75
No. 18 Virginia 73, NC Central 61
No. 19 SDSU 80, CSU-Fullerton 57
No. 20 Alabama 75, Longwood 54
No. 21 Oregon 80, Florida A&M 45
No. 22 Michigan 75,
Purdue Fort Wayne 56
No. 23 Illinois 87, Eastern Illinois 57
No. 24 Dayton 73, Lindenwood 46
No. 25 Texas Tech 73,
Northwestern State 49
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.