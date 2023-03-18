NCAA Fairleigh Dickinson Purdue Basketball

Associated Press

Fairleigh Dickinson players celebrate after beating Purdue 63-58 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game, Friday in Columbus, Ohio.

 

 Paul Sancya

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 63, Purdue 58

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.