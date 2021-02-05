No. 1 Gonzaga 76, Pacific 58
STOCKTON — Drew Timme scored a season-high 21 points after a sluggish start and No. 1 Gonzaga overcame a sloppy performance to beat Pacific 76-58 on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (18-0, 9-0 West Coast Conference) trailed at halftime for only the second time this season and didn’t pull away until midway through the second half, extending the nation’s longest active winning streak to 22 games dating to 2019-20.
WCC leading scorer Corey Kispert had an off night. He was held to two points in the first half and spent much of the second half on the bench in foul trouble, but he scored 11 points in a two-minute burst and finished with 14.
Timme, the second-leading scorer in the conference behind his teammate, had eight points as part of a 15-2 run that gave the Bulldogs breathing room.
Jalen Suggs had 19 points, including an emphatic dunk that made it 70-54, and nine rebounds.
Dannis Jenkins scored 13 points for Pacific (5-5, 2-4).
The Tigers had designs on an upset for much of the night before fading down the stretch, and Pacific’s frustrations boiled over following Kispert’s second straight 3-pointer in the second half. Coach Damon Stoudamire picked up a technical and had to be pulled away from referees.
The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 25 but was moved forward three weeks after both teams had multiple games canceled or postponed this week due to COVID-19 issues. The Zags had home games against Loyola Marymount and Santa Clara wiped out while the Tigers had a pair of games against San Diego delayed.
No. 7 Ohio St. 89,
No. 8 Iowa 85
IOWA CITY, Iowa — E.J. Liddell, Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr. each had 16 points as No. 7 Ohio State beat No. 8 Iowa 89-85. The Buckeyes (15-4, 9-4 Big Ten) moved into a tie for second place in the conference with Illinois, one game behind Michigan.
Ohio State trailed 61-50 with 14:29 to play, but rallied with a 17-5 run. The Buckeyes got three 3-pointers in the closing spurt from Justin Ahrens, who was scoreless until that point.
The Buckeyes held Iowa’s Luka Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.5 points per game, to 16 points. Garza had five second-half points, making 2 of 8 shots.
Jack Nunge and Jordan Bohannon each scored 18 points for Iowa (13-5, 7-4).
