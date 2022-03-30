Xavier 84,
St. Bonaventure 77
NEW YORK — Jack Nunge, Adam Kunkel and Zach Freemantle each scored 18 points, and Xavier outlasted St. Bonaventure 84-77 in the NIT semifinals on Tuesday night.
Colby Jones added 16 points and Nate Johnson had 10 for the Musketeers (22-13).
Dominick Welch led St. Bonaventure (23-10) with 25 points. Jaren Holmes and Kyle Lofton each scored 15.
Xavier led by as many as 19 points in the first half but struggled to put away the Bonnies, who got within six points twice in the closing minutes at Madison Square Garden. The Musketeers made enough free throws that it never became a one-possession game. St. Bonaventure got within five points with 5 seconds left, but by then it was too late.
Xavier advanced to face Texas A&M in Thursday’s championship game.
“We’re playing for one another,” Jones said. “I feel like we executed really well.”
Xavier made 34 of 64 attempts from the field (53.1%) and had a 38-28 advantage in rebounds. St. Bonaventure was 29 of 26 (46.8%) shooting.
Texas A&M 72,
Washington St. 56
NEW YORK — Quenton Jackson scored 18 points and Texas A&M advanced to the NIT championship game with a 72-56 rout of Washington State.
Henry Coleman III had 16 points and Manny Obaseki added 14 for the Aggies (27-12) in the second semifinal at Madison Square Garden. They will play for the title Thursday night against Xavier, an 84-77 winner over St. Bonaventure in the doubleheader opener.
Tyrell Roberts led Washington State (22-15) with 14 points. He was the only Cougars player to score double figures. Efe Abogidi had nine points and 10 rebounds in 21 minutes.
Texas A&M got the ball inside and outscored Washington State 40-30 in the second half to pull away. Even through the Aggies missed 12 of 14 attempts from 3-point range, they shot 48.5% (32 for 66) from the field.
Texas A&M held the Cougars to 34.5% shooting (19 for 55), including 24.1% from behind the arc (7 for 29). Washington State was only 11 for 20 at the foul line, too.
Washington State committed 17 turnovers to only eight for Texas A&M.
Jackson added six assists, four rebounds and two steals. He was 7 of 9 from the floor.
Coleman shot 8 for 12 in 23 minutes and pulled down six rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.