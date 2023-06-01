PGA Championship Golf

Associated Press

Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after missing a putt on the ninth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on May 19 in Pittsford, N.Y.

 

 Abbie Parr

DUBLIN, Ohio — The Memorial has a loaded field, just like always, and that much was evident by pockets of crowds spread around Muirfield Village for the pro-am Wednesday.

Also playing Wednesday were Masters champion Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and 38 of the top 50 players in the world.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.