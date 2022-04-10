LANCASTER — The Burroughs-Ridgecrest swim team dominated the Dan Tran Memorial Invitational on Saturday at Eastside Pool.
Both the Burroughs boys and girls finished first in the team standings and finished first in all but two events of the meet named in honor of former Quartz Hill swimmer Dan Tran.
Burroughs senior Bryce Halterman won the signature event of the invitational, the boys 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:00.70, breaking the meet record by almost a full second. Halterman also won the boys 200 IM (2:02.80).
The winner of the breaststroke, one of Tran’s favorite events, is commemorated on a plaque displayed at the meet and features the past winners.
The invitational was not held the last two years due to the COVID pandemic.
“What an honor it is to be able to host the Dan Tran Swim Invitational,” Quartz Hill swim coach Brian Reed said. “It was such a beautiful day and the swimming, as always, was excellent. Thank you to Tran family for making the trip out to be with us again this year. This is always more than just a swim meet, it’s all about our swim community coming together and honoring who and what Dan was for our sport and community.
“I enjoy watching our kids learn about Dan and then see them put those lessons into practice. Being unable to hold this wonderful event for the last two years has been difficult, but seeing it back today and how everyone enjoyed the meet, seeing the alumni still come out, it was a great day. Thank you to everyone that made this day happen. I am truly humbled to be a small part of this story.”
The Lancaster girls team finished second overall with five second-place finishes and two third places, Highland was third with one victory and three third-place finishes, Eastside was fourth with one third place and Knight was fifth with two third-place finishes.
The Highland boys team was second overall with four second-place finishes and three third places, Knight was third, Lancaster was fourth with one victory and two third-place finishes, Paraclete was fifth with one second place and Eastside was sixth.
Highland’s Alina Ramirez won the girls 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:25.60. Lancaster’s Serena Borroel was third (1:29.85).
Ramirez was also on the Highland girls 200 medley relay team, along with Mia Jones, Judith Cantila and Vittoria Smith, that finished third (2:27.87), behind second place Lancaster (Destiny Carger, Serena Borroel, Elijah Denise Piolo and Jennifer Barba (2:21.52).
The Lancaster girls 400 free relay team of Carger, Piolo, Cali Felkins and Barba finished second (4:41.88), ahead of the third-place Highland team of Jones, Cantila, Smith and Ramirez (4:42.82).
Barba finished second in the girls 50 free (30.30) and Highland’s Maudine Matos was third (30.69).
Oiolo was second in the girls 100 butterfly (1:23.28) and Knight’s Kendy De Leon was third (1:42.11).
Barba also finished third in the girls 100 free (1:07.90).
Carger also finished second in the girls 100 backstroke (1:19.25).
Lancaster’s Cali Felkins was third in the girls 200 individual medley (2:59.42).
Knight’s Rosalyn Sotelo was third in the girls 200 freestyle (2:33.72).
The Eastside girls 200 free relay team of Ava Kent, Destinee Dietz, Renae Jurado and Valeria Pacheco was third (2:24.43).
Lancaster’s Kyle Sanquist won the boys 50 free with a time of 24.00, as Paraclete’s Marco Ramos was second (26.10).
Sanquist also finished third in the boys 100 free (54.97) and was the anchor on the Lancaster boys 200 free relay team, along with Seamus McCormick, Omar El Hatoum and Christopher Pena, that finished third (1:56.75).
The Highland boys 200 medley relay team of Joshua Aguilar, Avery Thompson, Joel Cantila and Joseph Reyes-Chavez, finished third (2:11.52).
Thompson also finished second in the boys 200 IM (2:34.65) and second in the boys 500 free (6:03.95).
Highland’s Christopher Macias finished second in the boys 100 butterfly (1:20.63).
Aguilar was second in the boys 100 backstroke (1:15.83) and Highland’s Byron Arias was third (1:19.08).
The Highland boys 400 free relay team of Aguilar, Arias, Macias and Thompson finished third (4:14.36).
The swim meet, like all others in the Antelope Valley, did not use the touchpad timing system that is required to officially record CIF automatic or consideration times for the postseason.
The Quartz Hill varsity team did not participate in the invitational in order to participate in a different invitational that will use the touchpad system, because there is a limit in the number of meets a team can participate in.
Burroughs-Ridgecrest’s Taylor Frisbee won the girls 200 free (2:12.98) and the girls 100 butterfly (1:08.56), Rebecca Moulton won the girls 200 IM (2:42.41) and the girls 100 backstroke (1:11.73) and Jenna Cope won the girls 50 free (25.95) and the girls 100 free (57.01).
Burroughs-Ridgecrest’s Adrian Riendeau won the boys 200 free (1:54.03) and the boys 100 free (49.99).
