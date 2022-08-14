Rockies Padres Baseball

Associated Press

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr signs autographs during batting practice before team’s baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 3 in San Diego

 Gregory Bull

WASHINGTON — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin reached out to suspended All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in a phone call Saturday and said the player “feels remorseful.”

Melvin did not reveal anything else about what he termed a “private conversation” with Tatis, the dynamic fan favorite whose 80-game ban for testing positive for a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid, Clostebol, was announced by Major League Baseball shortly before the start of San Diego’s 10-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday.

