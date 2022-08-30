APTOPIX US Open Tennis

Daria Snigur, of Ukraine, reacts after upsetting Simona Halep during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, in New York.

NEW YORK — Daniil Medvedev had an easy start to his U.S. Open title defense, beating Stefan Kozlov 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 on Monday.

Simona Halep had another early exit, this one coming in a memorable first tour-level win for Ukrainian Daria Snigur.

