The Lakers’ Slava Medvedenko (right), of Ukraine, and the Nuggets’ Francisco Elson (top) dive for the ball on Oct. 20, 2005. Medvedenko is selling his two NBA title rings to raise money for his native Ukraine. 

LOS ANGELES — Former Los Angeles Lakers player Slava Medvedenko is selling his two NBA championship rings to raise money for his native Ukraine.

Medvedenko was a power forward on the Lakers’ championship teams in 2001 and ‘02, playing alongside Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

