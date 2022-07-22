Worlds Athletics

Associated Press

Wilbert Greaves (left) gives gold medalist Eleanor Patterson, of Australia, her gold medal after winning the women’s high jump final the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday in Eugene, Ore.

EUGENE, Ore. — It takes speed to win some of these medals at world championships.

Speed to hand all of them out, too. A little bit of jumping ability doesn’t hurt, either.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.