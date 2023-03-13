 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
National Football League | Rams

McVay says he’s back for long haul with Rams

  • 0
Rams McVay Football

Associated Press

Rams head coach Sean McVay watches as players warm up before a game against the New Orleans Saints, Nov. 20, in New Orleans, Sunday. McVay says he’s back for the long term with the Rams.

 

 Butch Dill

LOS ANGELES — Sean McVay is grateful for the days he spent pondering his professional future after the roughest season of his life.

That time allowed him to articulate everything he loves about coaching, and they left him more determined than ever to stay in the fight.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.