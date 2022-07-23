Rams Report

Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay speaks with reporters outside the team’s training camp headquarters, Friday, in Newport Beach. McVay said the Super Bowl champion Rams are determined to guard against complacency as they begin their quest to become the NFL’s first repeat champions in 18 years.

NEWPORT BEACH — The Los Angeles Rams threw the last of their lavish offseason parties Thursday night so they could hand out their massive Super Bowl championship rings to their current and former players.

Sean McVay sees the Friday morning after that soirée as the dividing line between the success of last season and the formidable task in front of the Rams this fall as they attempt to become the NFL’s first repeat champions in 18 years.

