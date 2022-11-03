49ers Rams Football

Associated Press

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) and Rams head coach Sean McVay share a hug after the 49ers defeated the Rams 31-14, Sunday, in Inglewood.

 

 Ashley Landis

THOUSAND OAKS — Amid Sean McVay’s countless messages of condolences from friends, co-workers and family after the death of his grandfather, the Los Angeles Rams coach said one text from a friend crystallized the way he intends to remember John McVay.

“Be the things that you loved about the people that are gone,” Sean McVay said Wednesday while fighting back tears. “And man, did he do so many things that were in alignment with what you want to be. You talk about living a full life where you truly leave a legacy, and not because of the (NFL) success that he had ... but the way that he treated people. The integrity. The relationships he built, the character he had.

