Rams Donald Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald looks on from the bench during the first half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 13 in Inglewood. Donald is unlikely to return to the Los Angeles Rams’ defense this season, coach Sean McVay says. Donald will miss his fourth straight game with a high ankle sprain, Sunday, when the Rams (4-10) host the Denver Broncos.

THOUSAND OAKS — Aaron Donald is unlikely to return to the Los Angeles Rams’ defense this season.

Donald will miss his fourth straight game with a high ankle sprain Sunday when the Rams (4-10) host the Denver Broncos.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.