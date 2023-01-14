Rams Seahawks Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay (left) celebrates with his players after a touchdown catch by wide receiver Tutu Atwell during the first half on Sunday in Seattle. McVay announced his decision to keep coaching the Rams on Friday.

LOS ANGELES — Sean McVay has decided to return for a seventh season with the Los Angeles Rams after taking a break to contemplate his future following the first losing season of his career.

The youngest head coach in NFL history to win the Super Bowl has decided not to take a break from coaching after his Rams finished 5-12 in the worst season ever by a defending champion. The Rams confirmed his decision with a tweet Friday.

