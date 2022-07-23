Worlds Athletics

Associated Press

Sydney McLaughlin, of the United States, celebrates after winning the final of the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a world record time at the World Athletics Championships on Friday in Eugene, Ore.

EUGENE, Ore. — In the hurdles world before Sydney McLaughlin, it took years to shave fractions of seconds off records, and winning races didn’t always mean rewriting history.

This once-in-a-lifetime athlete is obliterating that mindset as quickly as she’s destroying the records she sets again and again.

