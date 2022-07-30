Britain Commonwealth Games Swimming

Associated Press

Summer McIntosh, of Canada, competes in the Women’s 400 meters individual medley final during the Commonwealth Games on Friday at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England. McIntosh, 15, won the race in an event record 4 minutes, 29.01 seconds.

BIRMINGHAM, England — After her success at the World Aquatic Championships in June, Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh triumphed again with a stunning swim at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday.

The 15-year-old McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, easily beat her opposition in the 400-meter individual medley.

