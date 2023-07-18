Britain Golf Scottish Open

Associated Press

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy lifts the trophy after winning the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Britain.

 

 Jane Barlow

GULLANE, Scotland — Rory McIlroy birdied the last two holes in whipping wind Sunday for a 2-under 68 to win the Genesis Scottish Open, his first victory on Scottish soil, and take a load of confidence into the final major of the year.

McIlroy birdied the par-3 17th from 4 feet to tie Robert MacIntyre, then hit what he called his best shot of the year, a 2-iron into the wind to 10 feet for a final birdie.

