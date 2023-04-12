Masters Golf

Associated Press

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to his shot on the first hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday in Augusta, Ga.

 Matt Slocum

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rory McIlroy was one of the strongest voices in private player meetings that led to a season in which top players agreed to play in 17 designated events. A later update allowed them to miss one of those events.

McIlroy now has missed two and risks losing $3 million of his $12 million Player Impact Program bonus.

