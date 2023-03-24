APTOPIX Match Play Golf

Associated Press

Rory McIlroy (center) chips to the green on the sixth hole during the second round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship tournament, Thursday, in Austin, Texas.

 Eric Gay

AUSTIN, Texas — Rory McIlroy had every reason to love the long ball Thursday.

Taken to the 18th hole in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, McIlroy unleashed the shot of the tournament. He smashed a drive on the 375-yard closing hole so magnificently that it pitched on the green and rolled out to just inside 4 feet.

