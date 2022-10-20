RIDGELAND, S.C. — Rory McIlroy has reached the top of the world ranking eight times, and it’s still not enough. Even if the feeling is nothing new, the reward never gets old.

McIlroy defends his title this week in the CJ Cup — which has moved from high above the Las Vegas Strip to the lowlands of South Carolina — with a mathematical chance to reach No. 1 in the world for the ninth time.

