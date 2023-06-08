Canadian Open Golf

Canadian Press via AP

Rory McIlroy speaks to the media about the deal merging the PGA Tour and European tour with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests at the Canadian Open on Wednesday in Toronto.

 

 Nathan Denette

Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice against Saudi-funded LIV Golf that caused so much disruption in golf, said Wednesday he now feels like a “sacrificial lamb” with the stunning reversal of the PGA Tour becoming partners with Saudi Arabia’s enormous wealth fund.

It was McIlroy who helped lead a players-only meeting last August that reshaped the PGA Tour to fend off the challenge of LIV Golf. He has been the loudest critic, a member of the tour’s policy board. And he was among the last to hear the news shortly before it broke.

