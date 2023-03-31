Kings Oilers Hockey

Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 300th career goal and 61st of the season, against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period on Thursday in Edmonton, Alberta. The Oilers won 2-0.

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid scored his NHL-leading 61st goal of the season and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

McDavid scored his 300th NHL goal, beating goalie Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the slot on a short-handed breakaway to make it 2-0 at 3:53 of the third period.

